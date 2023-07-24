Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Cameron Park Zoo announced Saturday that Masai giraffe calf Zuri has died. She was the baby of Penelope, who died on Wednesday, July 19.

The zoo says that after Penelope died, staff began hand-rearing Zuri. They started feeding her a milk formula and tried to get her to connect with a female reticulated giraffe, whose name is Jenny.

Upon Zuri’s death, an animal autopsy (necropsy) was completed to determine the exact caused of death. Cameron Park Zoo is having the results independently reviewed and says that will take several weeks.

Zuri was born at the Cameron Park Zoo on June 23th at 5:10 a.m., weighing in at 156 pounds and measuring 6′ 7″.

Her mom, Penelope, was born on May 9, 2013, and came to Cameron Park Zoo from the San Diego Zoo. Her dad, Dane, was born on April 18, 2013, and came from the Santa Barbara Zoo.