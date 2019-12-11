Baby found crying near the bodies of four people in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas – Developing news in a quadruple murder investigation. Multiple bodies and a toddler are found in an Edinburg apartment complex. Police continue investigating these deaths. The toddler was found unharmed.

Chief Cesar Torres, Edinburg Police Department, “It has been verified, that two of the females deceased were mother and daughter. One male adult appears to be the boyfriend of one of the females and the second male adult appears to be a home provider. We can assure the community that the male toddler is currently being monitored and is in safe hands.”

The 911 caller stated a female was found dead in the apartment located on the 300 block of Kuhn Drive. But according to authorities upon arrival they found three bodies. It wasn’t until they started investigating the scene when they found a fourth person.

“This is a dark day for the city of Edinburg. Our city has lost four people due to a senseless act of violence. I can assure the community that our officers and investigators will work tirelessly to find answers in hope to provide closure to the families and justice to the ones lost.” said the chief.



Edinburg Police Chief Cesar Torres says the victims were found with possible gunshot wounds. Adding this incident does not have any ties with the murder that occurred Sunday night at an Edinburg residence.

Chief Torres added, “We will continue to inform our community on domestic violence related issues and can provide the necessary help.”



The crime scene is still an active crime scene as investigators continue working to determine whether this was a murder or a murder suicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Edinburg Police at 956-383-8477.