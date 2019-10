Woman went to see her midwife after experiencing contractions and went into labor after power went out

DALLAS (FOX NEWS) — A pregnant Texas woman was experiencing contractions and went to see her midwife.

She wound up giving birth during a tornado.

It happened Sunday in the Dallas area.

The woman went into labor at the bump birthing center and then the power went out.

The staff moved the mom-to-be into the center’s laundry room.

And that’s where she gave birth to a girl!

She and mom are doing well.