WICHITA, Kan. (KAMR/KCIT) — The B-29 Doc History Restored Tour will land in four cities in Texas during April including Amarillo.

According to a B-29 Doc press release, the tour’s first stop in Texas will be in Amarillo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 14-16 at the Texas Air & Space Museum.

Tickets are $10 per person or $20 per family and tickets for ground tours will be available at the gate according to officials.

Officials also detailed that all stops on the tour will include B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides, along with ground and cockpit tours of B-29 Doc, one of only two B-29 Superfortresses still airworthy and flying today.

“The locations and hosts for our April tour in Texas all share the same mission as Doc: Honor the men and women who answered the call to design, build, fly and maintain these magnificent warbirds to protect our freedom during World War II and throughout the years since,” said Josh Wells, B-29 Doc executive director. “We must continue to work together to ensure the stories and legacies of our nation’s heroes are not forgotten by giving people a chance to get up close and personal with aviation and its storied history.”

All Texas cities’ tour dates and details include:

Event Details for the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour Amarillo, TX

April 14-16: Amarillo, TX (Texas Air & Space Museum)

B-29 Doc will arrive at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Thursday, April 13, and will be hosted by the Texas Air & Space Museum, April 14-16. Ground and flight deck tours will be available Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., following morning ride flight schedules both days. For details about B-29 Doc Flight Experience Rides, visit www.b29doc.com/rides. Admission for the ground and cockpit tours (available at the gate on the day of the event) will be $10 per person and $20 per family. The public entrance for the event will be through the Texas Air & Space Museum, 10001 American, Dr., Amarillo, TX 79111.

Event Details for the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour in San Marcos, TX

April 18-20: San Marcos, TX (CAF Central Texas Wing)

B-29 Doc will arrive at San Marcos Regional Airport Monday, April 17, and will be hosted by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Central Texas Wing. Ground and flight deck tours will be available Tuesday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Wednesday, April 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. following morning rides flights, and again Friday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with evening ride flights. For details about B-29 Doc Flight Experience Rides, visit www.b29doc.com/rides. Admission for ground and cockpit tours will be $10 per person or $20 per family. Tickets for ground tours will be available at the gate. Public entrance for the event will be at the CAF Central Texas Wing Hangar, 1841 Airport Drive, Building 2249, San Marcos, TX, 78666. For information about the CAF Central Texas Wing, visit www.centraltexaswing.org.

Event Details for the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour in Abilene, TX

April 21-23: Abilene, TX (Abilene Regional Airport & Abilene Aero)

B-29 Doc will arrive at Abilene Regional Airport Friday, April 21 and will be hosted by Abilene Aero. Ground and flight deck tours will be available Friday, April 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., following morning ride flights. For details about B-29 Doc Flight Experience Rides, visit www.b29doc.com/rides. Admission for ground and cockpit tours will be $10 per person or $20 per family. Tickets for ground tours will be available at the gate. Public entrance for the event will be at Abilene Aero, 2850 Airport Blvd., Abilene, TX 79602.

Event Details for the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour in Sweetwater, TX

April 26-30: Sweetwater, TX (National WASP Museum & WASP Homecoming & Fly-In)

B-29 Doc will be a participant in the WASP Homecoming and Fly-In air show, April 28-30, at the National WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater, TX. Doc will arrive in Sweetwater on Tuesday, April 25, and will be available for B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides Wednesday and Thursday, April 26 and 27. Ground and cockpit tours will be available during the air show, with additional ride flight dates and times to be added pending demand. For details about B-29 Doc Flight Experience Rides, visit www.b29doc.com/rides. For information about the WASP Homecoming Fly-In, visit www.waspmuseum.org/homecoming.

B-29 Doc Flight Experience tickets are on sale now for April tour dates. For more information about rides and flight tickets can be found on their website.