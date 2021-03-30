Avoid foreclosure in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Don’t lose your home! Many families around the nation are still behind on mortgage payments due to the pandemic.
If you are in need of assistance, there are national resources to prevent foreclosure. Here is some guidance on default and foreclosure prevention.
- Housing counseling agencies – counseling on buying, renting, defaults, foreclosures, credit issues and reverse mortgages
- Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs – foreclosure prevention resources
- Veterans Affairs Regional Loan Center – assistance for veterans with delinquent mortgage loans
- Legal assistance
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Fewer Americans than ever attend houses of worship, Gallup poll finds
- Major Biden involved in biting incident during walk, report says
- Canyon Police Department working major crash in the N200 block of 23rd Street
- ‘Questions remain unanswered’: Gov. Abbott sends letter to Vice President Kamala Harris
- Is ‘cancel culture’ a threat to freedom? Poll says 64% of Americans think so