Authorities: Man who hit father and son with car captured

NEW ORLEANS (The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate) — Authorities say a man who hit a father and his 4-year-old son with his car as the pair crossed a New Orleans street was captured after four months on the run.

The Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate report 30-year-old Christopher Andres was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Austin, Texas, on Monday.

The New Orleans police department identified Andres as the suspect of the November crash.

The crash left both the father and son seriously injured and hospitalized.

Police say the pair were walking on the street after attending a New Orleans Saints post-game party when a reckless driver hit them.

Andrews is being held in Texas and awaiting extradition to New Orleans.