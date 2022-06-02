SPRING, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities have called off an Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old boy, but the search continues for the father, who took the child after shooting his wife and her grandmother in Spring on Wednesday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for Obinna Igbokwe, 41, who allegedly took his baby son after an argument with the mother over custody of the child.

Deputies were called to the 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road and found two victims who were shot in the head. One victim, Tangela Igbokwe, the baby’s mother, was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Another victim, identified as Linda Larkins, Tangela’s grandmother, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit say that they believe Obinna Igbokwe is suspected of shooting the two victims and taking the child.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the baby but it was canceled early Thursday morning as authorities said the child was found and safe with a family member.

However, authorities have not given an update on the whereabouts of Obinna or if he has been arrested.

Obinna Igbokwe is 6 foot tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities said he was driving a 2008 white Honda Accord with Texas license plate number KMY-0702 and was last seen in the area of I-45 and Highway 105.

If you have any information regarding the location of the suspect in this shooting, or the child, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case number 22A161172