Authorities: 3 killed in rural West Texas small plane crash

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed when a small plane crashed in rural West Texas as the pilot tried to return to an airport because of an electrical problem.

Authorities have not released the names of the three people who died. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 Super King Air disappeared from air traffic radar just before 6 a.m. Thursday while trying to return to Abilene Regional Airport.

He says the pilot reported having an electrical problem. Local authorities found the wreckage near Lake Coleman, about 30 miles south of the airport.