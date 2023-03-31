Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 31, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman was identified as one of the nine people who died in a helicopter accident near Fort Campbell, Ky., according to a news release from the U.S. Army.

The woman was identified as Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, the release said.

A statement from Fort Campbell said the two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County in southwest Kentucky. The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Fort Campbell.

U.S. Army investigators were trying to determine what caused two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters to crash during a routine nighttime training exercise.

“This was a training progression, and specifically they were flying a multi-ship formation, two ships, under night vision goggles at night,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 101st Airborne deputy commander, said. He said officials believe the accident occurred when “they were doing flying, not deliberate medical evacuation drills.”

Black Hawks were a frequent sight in the skies over Iraq and Afghanistan during the wars conducting combat missions and are also used by the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, the AP said.

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers.”

According to the release, an Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Ala. was on the site of the crash and conducting an investigation into the accident.

The identifies of the nine 101st Airborne Division Soldiers are listed below:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)