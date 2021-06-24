Austin murder suspect apprehended in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White has been found and is currently in the Killeen City Jail.

Members of the United States Marshals Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance from the Killeen Police Department’s Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, found De’Ondre Jermirris White in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive on Thursday afternoon.

White was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the Killeen City Jail. He is awaiting arraignment on an arrest warrant for Murder in reference to the mass shooting which occurred in Austin, Texas on June 12.

“The tragic incident that occurred in Austin on June 12th received nationwide attention, and we are happy to report that the murder suspect is in custody. We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and our SWAT Team for their dedication and persistence to help close a chapter in this investigation. We are glad to work with dedicated professionals that are committed to keep our communities safe regardless of boundaries. This case covered multiple jurisdictions and together we were able to locate and take into custody a violent fugitive,” stated Chief Charles Kimble.

Source: Killeen Police Department