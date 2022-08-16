Geoffrey Shough pleaded guilty to a charge relating to his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection (Image released by the FBI)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder for his actions in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Tipsters, including his ex-girlfriend, identified Geoffrey Shough, 38, of Austin. He was among the first individuals in the crowd that overwhelmed officers during the breach of the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:48 p.m., the release said.

Shough was with a crowd of rioters illegally on the West Lawn of the Capitol grounds before breaching the Senate Wing Door. He waved a Texas flag, wore body armor under a burnt orange jacket, and sported a helmet with an “Oath Keepers” logo, which is known as a far right antigovernmental group.

After rioters overwhelmed the officers, Shough engaged in “a very animated conversation” with one or more of the officers, the release said. During his plea hearing, Shough acknowledged telling the officers that they should “go home.”

He traveled through the Crypt, past the House Wing Door, and through the Hall of Columns before finally exiting the Capitol at approximately 3:03 p.m.

Shough was arrested on March 1, 2022 in Austin. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8, 2022. He faces a maximum of five years in prison for civil disorder, as well as potential financial penalties.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being investigated by the FBI San Antonio Central Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force. Assistance was provided by the FBI Washington’s Field Office.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 who were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.