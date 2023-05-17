AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin found itself in the unusual spot of being outside of the top ten in a national ranking this week.

The U.S. News and World Report 2023-24 survey of Best Places To Live ranks Austin as No. 40 in the nation.

The survey ranked Austin No. 13 in 2022, no. 5 in 2021, no. 3 in 2020.

According to Austin Business Journal, U.S. News ranked Austin No. 1 in the nation 2017, 2018 and 2019 and No. 2 in the nation in 2016.

The good news for Austin is that the city still ranked No. 1 in terms of cities in Texas.

U.S. News and World Report said on its website, “to make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.”

Top 10 places to live in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report 2023 survey

Green Bay, Wis.

Huntsville, Ala.

Raleigh & Durham, N.C.

Boulder, Colo.

Sarasota, Fla.

Naples, Fla.

Portland, Maine

Charlotte, N.C.

Colorado Springs, Colo

Fayetteville, Ark.

Top 10 places to live in Texas, according to U.S. News and World Report 2023 survey

Austin

San Antonio

Dallas-Fort Worth

Killeen

El Paso

Beaumont

Corpus Christi

Brownsville

McAllen

Houston

Although U.S. News did not say why Austin was ranked so low in the 2023 survey, in 2021 it said a rising cost of living was a factor in why Austin fell to no. 5 in that’s year survey.