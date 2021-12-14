Austin cybersecurity expert says hackers will likely attack these 2 ways in 2022

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Buyer beware! Online shopping has been a prime target for hackers this year and may linger into next year according to Experian’s Annual Data Breach Industry Forecast.

“Some of the supply chain issues we are seeing over the holidays are predicted to go into 2022,” said Michael Bruemmer, Experian’s consumer protection expert.

Shopping for homes is another likely target for cyberattacks in 2022.

“Being from Austin myself, the market is on fire right now,” says Bruemmer. “We see hackers who are promoting deals that are too good to be true and getting people to take a look at homes virtually.”

He says if the deal seems too good to be true, that’s a major red flag.

His best advice: “Be hyper aware. If you have a link sent to you don’t click it. If you get a phone call from a number you don’t know don’t answer it. Hyper awareness and knowing it’s too good to be true are your best protection.”