Attorney General Ken Paxton secures $63 million opioid settlement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office announced he has reached an agreement on a $63 million statewide opioid settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. A press release stated the agreement will track terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement announced on July 23, 2021.

According to Paxton’s office, the settlement requires Endo to pay $63 million into the Texas State Qualified Settlement Fund. It also prevents the company from requiring the global deal to be finalized first or asking for any rebated or reductions to the payment amount.

This is the third statewide opioid settlement Paxton has secured for Texas. Besides the funds from Endo, Johnson & Johnson, and McKinsey, Texas is also set to receive up to $1.2 billion from distributors in the coming months.

“This settlement is the result of my office aggressively working to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for their deceptive marketing of highly-addictive pain pills, which spurred an epidemic and left victims and families with unimaginable consequences. This settlement is a necessary step in the right direction, and we will continue to fight to heal our state from this devastating crisis.” Attorney General Paxton

You can read the Endo settlement here.