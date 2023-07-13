SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University is currently being sued by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine for alleged animal abuse to mice.

The civil suit was filed in Tom Green County in order to petition ASU to disclose public information under the Texas Public Information Act regarding three animal studies on mice.

In the first study, mice were used to observe the effects of having multiple foster homes would have on children who have been part of the foster care system. To conduct the study, baby mice were taken away from their biological mother 24 hours after they were born, then, 11 days later, they were moved to a new “foster” mother.

According to the committee among the 81 mice used in this study, 15 died from cannibalism and seven died from neglect or infanticide. The remaining mice were studied for anxiety-like behaviors, then were killed. The committee says that researchers weighed the brains of these mice. Researchers found that mice that lived in one foster home had the same resiliency as those that lived in multiple homes, based on the weight of their brains.

In the second study, researchers tried to determine the combined impact of a high-fat diet, stress and noncognitive behaviors in human adolescents and in the last study, researchers used a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease to test the anxiety-reducing effects on the brain when consuming lion’s mane mushrooms.

According to the committee, mice were subjected to wet bedding, social isolation, predator’s urine, water deprivation, a water-covered cage floor and no bedding, bright light and open field exposure, a tilted cage, altered light cycle and were forced to swim.

Pointing out the absurdity of the experiment in a press release from the Physicians Committee, Stephen Farghali, a research advocacy coordinator with the Physicians Committee, wrote in a Nov. 3, 2022, complaint to the chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, “If this study is deemed scientifically valid, it is only fitting that we follow the results to the conclusion that children who are repeatedly moved to new foster homes are far more likely to be eaten by their foster mothers.”

The university denied the Physicians Committee’s records request on the grounds that IACUCs are medical committees and their records are therefore exempt from disclosure under public records law. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton upheld the denial.

According to Deborah Press, associate general counsel with the Physicians Committee, ASU does not meet the legal definition of a medical committee, which is a committee of a medical school or health science center.

“Texas researchers can’t have it both ways,” Press said. “They can’t use public funds to conduct animal experiments and publish the results in national journals while hiding documents describing what they do to the animals.”