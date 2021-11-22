Around $1.8 million awarded to Texas State Library and Archives Commission under grant program

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) was recently awarded around $1.8 million in funding under its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Program through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, according to a press release from TSLAC.

The grant will benefit 40 Texas libraries, with TSLAC stating that the “ARPA grants are designed to help communities respond directly and immediately to the pandemic as well as to related economic and community needs through equitable approaches.”

The TSLAC explained that the grant program will help libraries broaden their resources and services, while giving the public access to information and technology.

The Texas Telehealth Grant Program will provide “libraries with the equipment and resources needed to facilitate a telehealth project at their facilities, while the Texas Digital Navigators Grant Program will help “libraries develop and implement a unique Digital Navigator program to help close the digital divide in their communities, the release stated.

The following are the libraries awarded funding through the rescue plan:

Texas Telehealth Grant Jeff Davis County Library — Healthy Jeff Davis County awarded $25,000 McAllen Public Library — Care4Me Program awarded 25,000

Texas Digital Navigators Grant Brownsville Public Library — BPLS Beyond the Digital Stars awarded $80,000 Wilson County Public Libraries – Wilson County Digital Navigator Grant Program awarded $110,000



“Communities across the state will benefit from the resources and services made possible with this funding. Libraries will be able to increase access to digital resources and technologies as well as to support education, workforce readiness and other local needs as libraries continue their critical work serving their communities,” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Gloria Meraz.

“We are excited to be able to support these transformational projects that give Texas families and communities the tools they need to meet their needs,” said Texas State Library and Archives Commission Chair Martha Wong. “These funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services are essential in allowing us to support the work being advanced statewide by the libraries and citizens TSLAC serves.”

Full information about this and other TSLAC library grant programs, plus a complete list of recipients can be found at www.tsl.texas.gov/ldn/arpa/recipients.