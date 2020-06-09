Army analyst’s family found dead in possible murder-suicide

SAN ANTONIO (San Antonio Express-News) — The U.S. Army said the soldier who was found dead with his family in an SUV parked in the garage of a San Antonio home was an intelligence analyst.

Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless along with his wife and four children were found dead Thursday after police went to check on the family in response to a welfare call.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide, but it’s too early to confirm.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that Harless was assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.