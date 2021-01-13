Arlington Police release new photos in murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, whose abduction launched AMBER alert

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) released a press release today saying that police released new photos to mark 25 years since 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted and murdered in Arlington, Texas in a case that shook the nation and changed the way we search for abducted children. Her body was found four days after she was grabbed off her pink bicycle. Her killer has never been found.

In the parking lot where she was abducted, Arlington Police held a news conference to honor Amber’s incredible legacy – her Jan. 13, 1996 abduction and murder inspired the creation of AMBER Alerts which so far have directly led to the safe recovery of 1,029 abducted children – but also to assure Amber’s family and the public that they haven’t stopped looking for Amber’s killer.

“I implore the media and public to ensure the focus on this 25th anniversary of Amber’s kidnapping remains on finding the killer and bringing him to justice,” said Donna Williams, Amber’s mother. “I miss her every day. I want to know why her – she was just a little girl,” she said, then addressed the killer: “Please turn yourself in.”

Police are hoping new technology will help in their investigation and will be submitting the small sample of DNA they collected. They’re asking for the public’s help, offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and established a special tipline: (817) 575-8823. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-TIPS (8477).

Police released photos taken of the creek where Amber's body was found, hoping someone will remember something and come forward.









Courtesy: Arlington Police

A police description of the suspect:

White or Hispanic male

Age – 20s or 30s

Under 6-feet-tall

Medium build

Brown or black hair

The suspects vehicle: