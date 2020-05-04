Arkansas boy drowns while swimming at Texas beach

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GALVESTON, Texas (The Galveston County Daily News) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Arkansas boy drowned while swimming with his family at a Texas beach.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says Micah Batson of Little Rock died Saturday while swimming in the waters off Crystal Beach.

The sheriff’s office says the boy became separated from his father when a wave crashed into them. It was the first weekend that beaches were open in Galveston since March 29, when they were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss