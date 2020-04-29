Appeals court tosses lawsuit on Texas law boycotting Israel

AUSTIN, Texas (Austin American-Statesman) — A federal appeals court tossed out a lawsuit challenging a Texas law as a violation of free speech rights, a law that banned government contracts for supporters of a boycott movement against Israel.

The ruling delivered Monday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a 2019 order from an Austin federal judge that had temporarily blocked enforcement of the law.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, a three-judge panel determined the legal challenge was moot because the change adopted by the Legislature in 2019 meant the Texas law no longer included individuals who supported the BDS movement — Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions.