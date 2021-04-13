Apollo 13 Exhibit Brings Former Astronaut Fred Haise and others to Space Center Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s been 51 years since Apollo 13 and its crew lifted off for what was suppose to be their journey towards walking on the Moon. But, that wasn’t the case. Instead, it turned into one of the most historic explorations of courage under dire circumstance, perseverance, team work and ingenuity, that is still talked about to this day.

Now, an exhibit that showcases this incredible feat of human strength and patience is being offered by Space Center Houston, that takes you inside the moments and days that Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert had to endure aboard Apollo 13, as the world watched.

Apollo 13 Astronaut Fred Haise

CW39 Houston Anchor Sharron Melton had the unique opportunity to talk with the living legend himself, Apollo 13 Astronaut Fred Haise, for this two part series.

Hear from Mr. Haise as he describes what it was like on board during the Apollo 13 mission, step-by-step, and what it’s like looking back at those days.

In part 2 (above), hear from Space Center Houston’s own President and CEO William Harris. Harris tells the importance of this Apollo 13 Exhibit.

Hear more from Fred Haise, and learn how you can take part on April 17th, the day the Apollo 13 Astronauts made it home.

For more on the Apollo 13 Exhibit and the Apollo 13 Celebration April 17th, head to Space Center Houston’s Website.