LUBBOCK, Texas – More than 1,000 people gathered at Cooks Garage Monday afternoon to say their final goodbyes to a hometown hero, Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson, who died last week at the age of 34.

“There are so many smiles that can come across your faces today as you remember the wonderful times that you had with our friend, Matt Dawson,” said Dr. Richard Rush, senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church.

Dawson was critically hurt on the scene of a crash back in January 2020 that killed Lubbock Police Department officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock firefighter Eric Hill.

“We never knew how special this young man was that we had the privilege to work with, and how he would affect our lives and be such an inspiration to us all,” said Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson.

Fogerson described Dawson as a fighter. He said even in the hardest times, Dawson had the will to persevere.

“Mere survival for Matt never was the goal,” Fogerson said. “He wanted to come back to work and ride the fire engine, and he set his mind and everything he physically and spiritually had left towards that goal. Matt found a way, even as his own body was broken, to serve his fellow man.”

Even on his path to recovery, Dawson spent many of his days helping out the next generation of firefighters as an instructor at the Wolfforth Fire Academy.

“In every circumstance, no matter how hard it hurt, no matter how the pain was, no matter how difficult it was to find the words, he always found the ability to be able to bless other people with whatever they needed,” Rush said.

Fellow Lubbock firefighter Blake “Lumpy” Ball said even if you worked with Dawson once, you couldn’t help but believe that there was a bond between you and him.

“When you think of Matt, you knew he was not on the fence,” Ball said. “He was all in. He shared in life, he shared in his, he shared in yours. He gave of himself to instruction through service, through time. You knew from the first time you met him that he was part of that brotherhood, and that you could depend on him, and that he was going to depend on you. When we lost Matt, we lost a brother, but the brotherhood only got stronger.”

After the memorial service came a procession to Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park filled with family and first responders where Dawson was laid to rest.

“When people live up to the service above self, it makes such an impact in the community,” said Christy Martinez-Garcia, Lubbock City Councilwoman for District 1. “It has a ripple effect, and it was evident by seeing the firefighters, the community, his family, his friends come together like this.”

Lubbock County judge Curtis Parrish said Dawson was able to be an inspiration to all of us, not just to help us in our grief, but also our recovery.

“As he recovered, we recovered,” Parrish said. As he helped and grew out of that, he inspired us and led us in really helping this community not only get over that grief and walk through that grief, but learn how to walk in it.”

It was a tribute fit for a man who sacrificed his life for the city and the people he loved.

“Now, we owe Matt the honor to live out his legacy of service, dedication, integrity and faith,” Fogerson said. “He will forever be missed and will never be forgotten.”

