AMBER ALERT: Van Zandt County deputies searching for missing teenage runaway, family believes she may have met social media friend

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old teenage runaway who the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the for public’s help in finding her.

Willow Sirmans went missing from her home early Tuesday morning and investigators said it was possible she left with a friend and headed for the Brownsboro/Chandler area.

They also said that the report did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. All of the following criteria must be met, per Texas law:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger.

The local law enforcement agency must believe that the child has been abducted, that is, unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian or by the child’s parent or legal guardian who commits an act of murder or attempted murder during the time of the abduction.

The local law enforcement agency must believe that the missing child is in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.

The local law enforcement agency must confirm that an investigation has taken place that verifies the abduction and has eliminated alternative explanations for the missing child.

Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the child, the suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction.

However, a family member told KETK News they believe she may have met up with a man through social media and that Willow told a friend he was coming to get her.

Willow is three feet tall, weighing 75 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities have been in contact with federal law enforcement in case their assistance is needed. They also warned that anyone assisting Willow could face prosecution for harboring a runaway.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Sirmans is encouraged to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.