AMBER ALERT: Officials searching for 2-year-old girl from Center

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Center.

Officials are searching for Zimia Whitaker who was last seen at 12 p.m. on Tuesday wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

Zimia also has blonde hair with blue eyes, weighs 30 pounds and stand 2’6″ tall.

According to the alert, officials are looking for Zenas Whitaker in connection with her dissapearance.

Zenas is 27-years-old, weighs 150 pounds and stand 5’6″ tall. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspected car is a brown Ford Fusion with a TX temporary tag as a licence plate.

