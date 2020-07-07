AMBER ALERT: Officials searching for 2-year-old girl from Center

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Center.
Officials are searching for Zimia Whitaker who was last seen at 12 p.m. on Tuesday wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.
Zimia also has blonde hair with blue eyes, weighs 30 pounds and stand 2’6″ tall.
According to the alert, officials are looking for Zenas Whitaker in connection with her dissapearance.
Zenas is 27-years-old, weighs 150 pounds and stand 5’6″ tall. He also has black hair and brown eyes.
The suspected car is a brown Ford Fusion with a TX temporary tag as a licence plate.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Trump defends tweet about NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban, Bubba Wallace
- The future of the civic center bond election during the pandemic
- Destination Texas: Get your kicks on Historic Route 66
- ‘Masks make a difference’: Dr. Fauci talks safely reopening as COVID-19 cases in south spike
- Lawmakers question approval process of which companies receive PPP Loans