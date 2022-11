SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio.

Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes.

The suspect is described as Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, a Hispanic male possibly driving a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plates AE4438.

If you see anyone matching these descriptions, please call 9-1-1 immediately.