BROOKSTON, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Erika Anderson, who was last seen in the 11000 block of Highway 82 West in Brookston, Texas around 3:30 A.M. on Sunday.

According to authorities, Anderson is a white 15-year-old girl with brown eyes, brown hair, weighing 115 pounds and is five-foot four inches tall. The AMBER Alert added that Anderson may also identify as Erika McCarver and that she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie.

Officials said Erika is believed to be in Watauga, Texas.

A suspect is named Jonathan Ramirez and according to the AMBER Alert he is a 22-year-old man with brown eyes, a bald head, weighing 148 pounds and is five-foot eight inches tall.

A vehicle listed in the AMBER Alert is described as a green 2009 Toyota Camry with a beige secondary color and the Texas license plate number: RWW6625.