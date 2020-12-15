Amber Alert issued for endangered Texas baby

PEARLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy from Pearland, Texas, who officials said was taken by his mother on Monday night.

According to the alert, Jaivan Simpson was taken by Jada Williams, 22, at around 7 p.m. Officials reported that Williams made threatening statements about harming both herself and the child.

The vehicle the alert describes the two to be using is a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra, with the Texas license plate #NVP8659.

Jaivan is a young child with brown hair and brown eyes. Williams is reported to have brown hair and brown eyes, be 5′ 5″ tall, and weigh 118 pounds. She was last seen with her hair worn straight and pulled back, wearing a dark gray/black shirt and black pants or jeans. She has tattoos on both arms.

Information about Jaivan or Williams should be called in to the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.