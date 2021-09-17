AMBER Alert issued for child out of Pearland, believed in ‘grave or immediate danger’

PEARLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a six-year-old boy missing from Pearland, Texas, since Thursday.

The Pearland Police Department described Amari Daniel Baylor as a six-year-old boy standing around 4’6″ tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen to be wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants, and red Nike shoes.

Police further reported to be searching for an unknown woman around 30 years old, last seen wearing an orange shirt and driving a gray SUV with a triangle shaped decal on its rear window.

Police said that they believe Amari is in grave or immediate danger, and ask any with information regarding his abduction to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4350.