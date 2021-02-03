Amber Alert issued for Celina missing toddler

CELINA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amber Alert is in effect Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old boy from Celina.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 2-year-old Levy Pugh was last seen at about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Celina.
The boy is described as white with blue eyes, blond hair, is 2-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 35 pounds.
