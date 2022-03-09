BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Burnet are searching for an 11-year-old girl last seen Sunday night reportedly leaving with an unknown man in a car.

The City of Burnet said an Amber Alert is being issued for Helen May Marie Pierce because of her age and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Burnet Police said Pierce reportedly left 906 North Hill Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The car she was seen getting into with the unknown man is described as a gray, four-door vehicle. The license plate number isn’t known at this time.

Pierce is described as white, 4-foot, 10-inches tall, with shoulder-length brown hair with highlights and brown eyes and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts, according to police.

The City said she was reported as a “runaway juvenile,” but information gathered during the investigation has led investigators to believe Pierce is in danger.

Anyone with information about where Pierce could be should call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (512) 756-8080.