OVERTON, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a child reported abducted out of the Overton, Texas area.

Five-year-old Zachariah Sutton was last seen in the 23400 block of FM-838 in Overton at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He weighs 60 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. Sutton was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit – as well as black and white tennis shoes.

The suspect has been identified as 59-year-old Pamela Medlock. She is 5’6″, and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Medlock was last seen wearing a maroon-plaid jacket and khaki pants. The suspect vehicle has been identified as a green Jeep Wrangler – bearing an unknown Texas License Plate.

Zachariah Sutton (left), Pamela Medlock (middle) and a stock photo of the green Jeep Wrangler (right). (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

If you have any information on Sutton and Medlock’s whereabouts, you can call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.