AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted child from Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne, an abducted child in the Austin area.

Texas DPS described the victim as a 3-year-old white female, 3’2, 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a grey shirt and pink and purple pants.

Police are searching for her father, Brian Byrne, described as a 37-year-old white male, 6’4, and 220 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt with black athletic pants and driving a silver 2012 Toyota with Texas license plate BP70978.

According to Texas DPS, they were last seen in the 8800 BLK Research Blvd in the Austin area at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

If anyone sees them or has more information, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.