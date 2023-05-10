HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for 5-year-old Trinity Edwards.

Trinity was last seen Tuesday, May 9th at approximately 5:00 am, in the 100 block of County Road 5005 in Cleveland, Texas. She was last seen wearing a purple night gown.

Trinity was last seen with LeRoy Edwards Jr. Edwards is driving at 2011 Black Hyundai Sonata, Texas license plate SLG7028.

Anyone with information concerning Trinity Edwards whereabouts should contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.