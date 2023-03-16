2-year old Jordan Sangbong (left) is the subject of an Amber Alert. The suspect is Daddy Sangbong (right).

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy, Jordan Sangbong, out of Royse City.

He is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair, 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 38 pounds.

The suspect is Daddy Sangbong, 37, who police said is the child’s father and was last seen wearing all-black clothing. The suspect is a Black male with brown eyes and brown hair, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds.

According to police, Royse City Police Department and Child Protective Services were investigating a situation where Daddy Sangbong allegedly assaulted another one of his children, who was taken into protective custody during the investigation.

Authorities decided to remove Jordan from the home as well. On Wednesday, law enforcement and CPS arrived at the home on Mohan Street in Royse City, but the father allegedly ran away on foot with the child before police arrived.

After searching the area, police said the father and child were not found. An arrest warrant for the father was issued for injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002.