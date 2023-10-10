TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued by the Tyler Police Department for two Tyler girls.

The girls are identified as 7-year-old Audrey Lee and 9-year-old Ella Lee. Police said at approximately 6 p.m. the girls’ father, Chase Lee, took them from their home located on the 8400 block of Cambridge after reportedly committing an aggravated assault on their mother.

  • Audrey Lee. Picture Courtesy of Tyler Police.
  • Ella Lee. Picture Courtesy of Tyler Police.
  • Chase Lee. Picture Courtesy of Tyler Police.

Chase Lee reportedly left the home armed with a pistol in a white Chevrolet Avalanche with the license plate number DXV6695. Police said Chase is reportedly mentally unstable.

Audrey has brown curly hair, freckles and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a mustard colored shirt and light blue jeans with holes in the knee area.

Ella has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan shirt with black lettering, black shorts and baby blue high-top converse shoes.

“Their location is unknown at this time. If you see that vehicle, Chase Lee and/or his daughters or know their location contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. If in an emergency situation call 911.”

Andy Erbaugh with Tyler Police Department