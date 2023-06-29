HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued for two girls out of Henderson County on Thursday evening.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday they are searching for two girls who went missing just off of County Road 1408 outside of Athens.

11-year-old Bonnie Webb and 14-year-old Willow Webb are the two girls officials said are missing.

Willow was last seen wearing a shirt and blue jeans. Bonnie was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Officials shared the following photos of Bonnie and Willow:

Photo courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information call them at 903-675-5128.