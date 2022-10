MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 7-month-old Tristan Welch of Midlothian.

The two were last seen on the 1000 Block of McAda Drive Midlothian, TX at 12:05 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There are two suspects Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43, officials said.

Please call 972-937-6060 to give any relevant information to Ellis County Sherriff’s Office.