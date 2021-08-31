AMBER alert issued for 2 Tyler area children

RUSK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An AMBER alert has been issued this morning, Aug. 31 for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells, who were last seen in the Rusk area, about an hour south of Tyler, according to the alert.

The two children were last seen in the 11200 block of US HWY 84 in Rusk at 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The alert described Ashlynn as a white female, 5’2 with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts, and gray/pink Nike shoes.

Desmond is described as a white male, 5’5, with blond hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue/ black t-shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect, 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with Texas license plate BNX6155.

Police describe Schmidt as a white male, 5’10, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Ashlynn Wells and Desmond Wells III from Rusk, TX, on 08/30/2021, TX plate BNX6155. pic.twitter.com/UdeNbMV68C — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 31, 2021

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger and if anyone has information regarding this abduction call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.