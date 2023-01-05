CELINA, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a missing 17-year-old girl from north Texas.

The Celina Police Department is searching for Alexis Vidler, who is white, 5’5″, around 138 lbs, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe she is in immediate danger.

Vidler was last seen in the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina on Monday evening at 7:19 p.m. Celina is about 40 miles north of Dallas.

The suspect is driving a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with a Texas license plate, which has the number RYT5102.

Amber Alert suspect vehicle, last seen in Celina, Texas, with Texas license plate number RYT5102. (Courtesy: Celina Police Department)

The suspect was last seen in Celina.

If you have information regarding this abduction, call the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.