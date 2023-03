AZLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 13-year-old at the center of a Thursday Amber Alert was found, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Aubree Trainer was last seen Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle, Texas, which is about 17 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Aubree Trainer was last seen in this van, with an unknown suspect, on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle, Texas. (Photo: Texas DPS) Aubree Trainer was last seen in this van, with an unknown suspect, on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle, Texas. (Photo: Texas DPS)

She was seen traveling with an unknown person in a white panel van with unknown license plates.