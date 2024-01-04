BULVERDE, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Bulverde, Texas.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Carleigh O’Dell, who was last seen in the 1400 block of Ridge Creek Lane in Bulverde.

Bulverde is a city in Comal County located about 35 miles north of San Antonio.

O’Dell is described as a white female, 13 years old, 5’04” in height and 139 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with “Lonestar Ranch” lettering on the front, multi-colored shorts, and black van athletic shoes.

Police are looking for an unknown 21-year-old male subject in connection with O’Dell’s abduction.

The suspect is driving a blue truck, unknown make, unknown model bearing an unknown license plate number.

Law enforcement officials believe O’Dell to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the comal county sheriff’s office at 830-620-3400.