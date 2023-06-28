Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — UPDATE: The Temple Police Department announced on Wednesday morning that 39-year-old Amanda Guerra and seven-year-old Kryslee Hernandez have been found and are safe.

Police say they will send out updates as they become available.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Kryslee Hernandez. She was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of North 12th Street.

Kryslee has brown hair and eyes, is 3’10” tall, and weighs 65 lbs.

Kryslee may be with 39-year-old Amanda Guerra. Police do not know her whereabouts at this time. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’3″ tall, and weighs 150 lbs.

Amanda Guerra (Courtesy: Temple Police)

If you have seen them or know their location, please call Temple Police at 254-298-5500.