SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Police are searching for two children who were abducted from San Antonio and last seen Thursday afternoon. A suspect has been named in connection to their abduction.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Zylah Faulks, a 2-year-old Black female. She’s described as 2’09” in height and 30 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing unknown clothing.

Police are also searching for Kamil Brown-Sykes, a 9-year-old Black female. She’s 3’09” in height and 80 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing unknown clothing.

Amber Alert issued for Kamil Brown-Sykes, last seen at 4:50 p.m. May 25 in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive in San Antonio. (Photo: San Antonio Police)

They were last seen in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive in San Antonio, TX at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. No photo was available for Zylah Faulks.

Julio Najar-Trevino, a 29-year-old Hispanic man was named in connection to the abduction. He is described as 6’0” in height and 190 lbs with brown hair, hazel eyes and unknown clothing.

Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, was named in connection to the abduction of Zylah Faulks, 2, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9. (Photo: San Antonio Police)

The suspect is driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate number SWS6018. He was last seen in San Antonio, Texas.

Suspect car involved in the abduction of of Zylah Faulks, 2, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9. (Photo: San Antonio Police)

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.