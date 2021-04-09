AMBER ALERT: 12 year old boy last seen in Gonzales

GONZALES, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an Amber Alert has been issued for Aaron McBeth from Gonzales.

The 12-year-old, according to DPS, was last seen at around 5 a.m. this morning on the 400 block of Village Drive in Gonzales. He was noted as wearing a gray ‘Iron Man’ shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe, and a dark blue ball cap.

DPS described Aaron as around 4’10, 85 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

According to DPS, he is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32. Garcia is described as 5’2″, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.