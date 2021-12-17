Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area records November’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded November’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.1%.

The TWC said the Texas labor market has surpassed its previous pre-pandemic employment high in February 2020 of 12,970,000 jobs by reaching 12,998,200 total nonagricultural jobs in November 2021.

According to the TWC, Texas added a total of 698,700 jobs since November 2020. The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.2%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from October 2021.

“Texas continues to reach unprecedented milestones thanks to our unwavering commitment to economic freedom and our young, skilled, growing, and diverse workforce,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

In November, the Professional and Business Services industry gained 22,900 jobs over the month. Leisure and Hospitality added 12,500 positions. Financial Activities added 9,300 jobs said the TWC.

“Reaching this milestone for job creation in Texas shows the strength of our economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Lone Star State continues to create opportunities for Texans to succeed and TWC has many resources to help both employers and job seekers find success in our state.”

“Texas is not only a great place to live but a great place to find a career, and we’ve now surpassed a milestone of employment,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “We continue to add positions month after month in our labor market, and TWC is here to support job seekers with the training and career development tools they need to succeed.”