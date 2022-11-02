CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — An Amarillo man died in a crash northeast of Crosbyton early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 2:27 a.m. on FM 193, DPS said.

Scott Edward Moore, 46, was westbound in a flatbed truck when he approached a curve. He drove straight through the curve and overcorrected, DPS said.

DPS said the vehicle went back across the road and over several drainage barriers before stopping in a field near the roadway.

Moore was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said.