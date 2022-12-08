AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Area Foundation announced that public input is needed after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released the first draft of a new National Broadband Map on Nov. 18.

According to a news release from the foundation, public input on the map will help Texas receive a full share of federal funding under the National Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Officials said the newly released draft of the new National Broadband Map displays where broadband internet services are and are not available across the country.

Officials added that The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) encourage the public to submit their input before Jan. 13 to give the FCC time to process them. The FCC said that funding allocations for states will be announced on Jan. 30.

According to the release, the FCC created a process for the public to challenge both the accuracy of the physical map and service availability data.

Officials said the FCC has been accepting feedback from providers and state, local, and tribal governments since Sept. 12. The FCC is now taking feedback from all community members, and when challenges are resolved data will be distributed starting Dec. 31.

For more information, visit here.