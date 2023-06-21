Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Dr. Marc Nigliazzo, the inaugural president at Texas A&M University-Central Texas who was also at one time president of Temple College, has announced that he will retire on August 31.

Dr. Nigliazzo was appointed to lead A&M-Central Texas by the Texas A&M University Board of Regents in April 2010. Nigliazzo grew the state’s first and only upper-level university into the tenth of the eleven regional universities in the Texas A&M University System.

Chancellor John Sharp praised Nigliazzo for his accomplishments, noting that educational opportunities have expanded significantly for residents in Central Texas, statewide and nationally because of the careful growth and nurturing of both undergraduate and graduate degree programs — many of which are offered both on campus and online.

“The results of Dr. Nigliazzo’s leadership and dedication can be found in the hospitals, classrooms, businesses and military ranks around the county who boast his graduates,” Sharp said. “We thank him for more than a decade of service to The Texas A&M University System, A&M-Central Texas students, faculty and staff and more than 10,000 alumni.”

Dr. Nigliazzo is a native Texan raised in the Brazos Valley. He started his career as an English teacher, holding faculty appointments at both two- and four-year institutions. He chaired the Department of English & Philosophy at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and served as vice president and dean of instruction at Galveston College.

His first presidential appointment was also at Galveston College, with subsequent appointments as president of Temple College and Arizona Western College in Yuma, Arizona. He also served as a senior vice president at the University of New Mexico, where he was responsible for the university’s four branch campuses and for the start-up of UNM-West.

“It has been an incredible blessing to have made a career surrounded by people who genuinely love what they do,” he said.

“I am especially proud of how many of A&M-Central Texas’ students and alumni are the first generation in their families to seek and complete a university degree. Our University has always been committed to ensuring that everyone who wanted an undergraduate or graduate degree could find a home with us where their dreams and academic goals would be fulfilled and celebrated.”