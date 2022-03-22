Court documents show the alleged shooter reportedly pushed doctor to the ground and attempted to take dentures before firing handgun.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The arrest affidavit of a dental patient who allegedly shot and killed two doctors at Affordable Dentures & Implants in Tyler on March 16 reveals more information in the events leading up to the shooting. Steven Smith, 40, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victims were identified as 59-year-old Dr. Blake G. Sinclair and 75-year-old Dr. Jack E. Burroughs, both of Tyler.

The affidavit stated that Smith was upset with how the procedure was being performed on him and was telling the nurses “what to do.” A nurse told officials that he was always a difficult patient and made the nurses feel uncomfortable.

While Smith was becoming upset with the nurses, a nurse told Dr. Burroughs what was happening and the doctor came into the patient room to speak with him, according to the affidavit.

Dr. Burroughs told Smith that he was no longer going to be a patient of the clinic due to the problems he has been causing and Smith reportedly became angry. The affidavit said that Smith tried to take the dentures and pushed Dr. Burroughs to the ground. The nurse called for help and Smith headed out of the front door to his white Toyota Tacoma 4-door truck, according to the document.

Both Dr. Burroughs and Dr. Sinclair were at the front door and watched Smith go to his vehicle. The nurse said she saw Smith go into his truck, but he then started walking very fast towards the front door of the clinic.

Dr. Burroughs tried to lock the door, but police say Smith forced it open which knocked Dr. Burroughs to the floor. According to the affidavit, Dr. Sinclair grabbed Smith from behind “like a bear hug” and law enforcement says that they started to fight. Smith then pulled out a black handgun and began shooting roughly five times at both doctors, according to documents.

Officials say he then pointed the gun at the nurse and told her to unlock the door that leads to the patient rooms, but she refused. She told Smith County officials that he left the business in his truck.

He was later arrested that afternoon at a residence on Spring Creek Drive in Tyler.

Smith County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and found both victims with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a Tyler hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Smith is currently being held in the Smith County Jail on a collective $3 million bond.