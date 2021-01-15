Admitted cop killer pleads guilty, gets life without parole

DALLAS (AP) — A man was sentenced to life imprisonment without parol Friday for the April 2018 shooting death of a Dallas police officer.

Armando Luis Juarez pleaded guilty to capital murder Friday in Dallas after striking a deal with prosecutors to avoid a death sentence and an independent psychological examination found him to be intellecually disabled. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that executions of persons so disabled is unconstitutional.

Juarez shot and killed Officer Rogelio Santander outside a Home Depot store after he was suspected of shoplifting. Juarez also accepted life sentences for wounding another officer and a store security officer.